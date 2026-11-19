By Natasha Mascarenhas and Bailey Lipschultz

Anthropic PBC and its seven co-founders raised a record $107.3 billion in an upsized IPO and private placement, becoming the first frontier AI lab to tap public markets for the development of thinking machines.

The artificial intelligence firm sold 956.4 million shares and the co-founders sold 23.6 million shares for $83 each, according to a statement Wednesday confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report, above the marketed range. The company had marketed 801.4 million shares, while the co-founders offered 23.6 million shares, in a range of $70 to $78 each.

Anthropic’s debut at a fully diluted valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion marks a watershed moment for both AI and global financial markets that have become increasingly tied to the technology’s prospects. Investors have begun to expand their focus from primarily backing chipmakers and other infrastructure providers to the makers of platforms such as Claude as they weave themselves into the fabric of business, academia, government and healthcare.

The offering also includes a $26 billion private placement, with firms including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Microsoft Corp. participating. Anthropic’s IPO is the biggest of all time even without the placement, with the $81.3 billion base deal topping SpaceX’s at $75 billion.

Demand for the IPO neared seven times the number of shares available, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. Buyers from Wall Street to London to Tokyo clamored for a slice of a stock that’s expected to quickly join indexes such as the Nasdaq 100 after it begins trading Thursday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% during early Asia hours on Thursday, even as technology shares in Taiwan and South Korea slumped.

Bankers told prospective investors that existing backers would be prioritized by Anthropic, with some would-be buyers receiving smaller allocations than they expect, people familiar with the matter have said.

Some investors are offering a portion of their Anthropic IPO allocation to other prospective backers, letting them collect additional fees and reduce their risk before trading begins, while others with pre-IPO stakes are marketing them to buyers via special purpose vehicles.

Anthropic’s IPO puts it among the 15 largest publicly traded companies by market value, neck and neck with Tesla Inc. but ahead of Eli Lilly & Co., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The valuation is below the $2 trillion floated months ago but well above $1.1 trillion that some on Wall Street suggested in the depths of the recent selloff in tech stocks.

Anthropic’s listing is the first ever by a frontier AI lab, a cohort of firms building the most advanced models that are intended to tackle difficult problems and assist users in complex tasks such as software design, legal work and scientific discovery. The debut puts the company firmly ahead of rival OpenAI, which isn’t planning to go public before 2027.

The stock market didn’t offer a supportive setting for the Claude chatbot maker’s debut, with the Nasdaq 100 Index down 4.4% over the past week through Wednesday’s close. Nvidia Corp. extended a losing streak to a fifth day, sinking 2.9% during regular trading, even after the chipmaker reported earnings that beat expectations. It is set to buy $10 billion of Anthropic stock as part of the private placement.

“We’re not super fussed on when exactly, what month or what day, or what market conditions we go public into,” Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei told JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon at an event last Friday. He said the best piece of advice he’s gotten throughout the process is, “Never let your company be worth a single dollar more than it’s really worth.”

The debut is set to enhance the personal fortunes of the co-founders, including Amodei, as well as many of Anthropic’s employees. It will also juice returns for its venture capital backers, including Iconiq, Coatue Management and Spark Capital, which has a seat on the board.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley led Anthropic’s IPO, with participation from 20 other banks, the filing shows. The stock is expected to trade Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT.