Home / Finance / News / India's forex reserves rise to $596.10 billion in week to June 16

India's forex reserves rise to $596.10 billion in week to June 16

The rupee had risen 0.6% in the week ending June 16, logging its best week in over three months. It traded in a range of 81.8575 to 82.4750 during that week

Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 6:51 AM IST
Follow Us

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $596.10 billion as of June 16, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data showed on Friday.

That was an increase of $2.35 billion from the previous week. Reserves had fallen by $1.3 billion in the week to June 9.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI's reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The rupee had risen 0.6% in the week ending June 16, logging its best week in over three months. It traded in a range of 81.8575 to 82.4750 during that week.

The rupee ended at 82.0350 on Friday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in millions of U.S. dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------

June 16 June 9

2023 2023

---------------------------------------------------------

Foreign currency assets 527,651 525,073

Gold 45,049 45,374

SDRs 18,249 18,187 Reserve Tranche Position 5,149 5,115

----------------------------------------------------------

Total 596,098 593,749 ----------------------------------------------------------

Source text: (https://bityl.co/JRZW)

 

(This story has been corrected to fix total forex reserves figure in table)

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Nishit Navin; Editing by Varun H K)

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

Forex reserves zoom by $10.417 bn to $572 bn as on Jan 13: RBI data

India's forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months

RBI imposes fine on Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Axis Bank

Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure: RBI paper

Moody's affirms Yes Bank's ratings, financial performance to remain stable

Rate hikes depend on India's inflation, not Fed, say external MPC members

India and UK regulators close to resolving clearing house impasse

Topics :India's Forex reservesForex reservesForex

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story