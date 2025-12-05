Home / Finance / News / India talking to 8 more nations for UPI acceptance: Financial services secy

Acceptability of India's digital payment network overseas enables Indian tourists to make UPI payments for transactions abroad

M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
India is talking to about eight countries, including those in East Asia, to make UPI payments acceptable, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said on Friday.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is currently accepted in eight countries -- Bhutan, Singapore, Qatar, Mauritius, Nepal, UAE, Sri Lanka and France. Acceptability of India's digital payment network overseas enables Indian tourists to make UPI payments for transactions abroad.

"We are now talking to about 7-8 countries, including many in East Asia, to have UPI transactions," Nagaraju said at a conference on Harnessing AI and digital public infrastructure for Viksit Bharat.

Nagaraju also said that India is including a track on UPI in some of the trade negotiations with countries.

"Some of the trade negotiations we are doing with some of the countries now, we are trying to have a track on UPI so that the fintech industry which is deeply involved in UPI also have a foot in the financial sector where we have the cost, scale advantage and we want to leverage that advantage to the benefit of the country," Nagaraju said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :UPIUPI transactionsDigital Paymentsdigital payment

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

