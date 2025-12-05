RBI's Monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25 per cent. The rate-setting panel also decided to keep the monetary policy stance unchanged at neutral.

“…the growth-inflation balance, especially the benign inflation outlook on both headline and core, continues to provide the policy space to support the growth momentum. Accordingly, the MPC unanimously voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent ,” Sanjay Malhotra, governor, Reserve Bank of India, said in his statement.

The committee had changed the stance to neutral in June from accommodative.

Additionally, the central bank has decided to conduct an open market operation (OMO) purchase auction worth ₹1 trillion, and a three-year buy/sell swap auction of $5 billion. ALSO READ | RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates “I would like to reiterate that we are committed to provide sufficient durable liquidity to the banking system. We continuously assess the durable liquidity requirements of the banking system due to changes in currency in circulation, forex operations and reserve maintenance. Going forward too, we shall continue to do so,” Malhotra said, adding that after reviewing the liquidity situation and the outlook, the RBI has decided to conduct OMO purchases of government securities amounting to Rs 1 trillion and three-year USD/INR buy/sell swaps of $5 billion this month.

“These measures will ensure adequate durable liquidity in the system and further facilitate monetary transmission,” he said. Malhotra also highlighted that the global economy is holding up better than expected, though the earlier frontloading of trade is showing signs of normalising. Uncertainty has eased somewhat following the end of the US government shutdown and progress on trade agreements, yet it remains elevated. Further, he said the US dollar strengthened primarily on safe-haven demand while Treasury yields remained rangebound. Equity markets remain volatile, driven by shifting views on the monetary policy outlook and concerns surrounding stretched valuations in technology stocks, he added.