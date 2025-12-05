Home / Finance / News / RBI's Monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

RBI on Wednesday cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent and kept its stance neutral, while announcing ₹1 trillion OMO purchases and a $5 billion USD/INR buy-sell swap this month

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra
These measures will ensure adequate durable liquidity in the system and further facilitate monetary transmission: RBI Guv | Photo: PTI
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25 per cent. The rate-setting panel also decided to keep the monetary policy stance unchanged at neutral.
 
“…the growth-inflation balance, especially the benign inflation outlook on both headline and core, continues to provide the policy space to support the growth momentum. Accordingly, the MPC unanimously voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent,” Sanjay Malhotra, governor, Reserve Bank of India, said in his statement.
 
The committee had changed the stance to neutral in June from accommodative.
 
Additionally, the central bank has decided to conduct an open market operation (OMO) purchase auction worth ₹1 trillion, and a three-year buy/sell swap auction of $5 billion.
 
“I would like to reiterate that we are committed to provide sufficient durable liquidity to the banking system. We continuously assess the durable liquidity requirements of the banking system due to changes in currency in circulation, forex operations and reserve maintenance. Going forward too, we shall continue to do so,” Malhotra said, adding that after reviewing the liquidity situation and the outlook, the RBI has decided to conduct OMO purchases of government securities amounting to Rs 1 trillion and three-year USD/INR buy/sell swaps of $5 billion this month.  ALSO READ | RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates
 
“These measures will ensure adequate durable liquidity in the system and further facilitate monetary transmission,” he said.
 
Malhotra also highlighted that the global economy is holding up better than expected, though the earlier frontloading of trade is showing signs of normalising. Uncertainty has eased somewhat following the end of the US government shutdown and progress on trade agreements, yet it remains elevated.
 
Further, he said the US dollar strengthened primarily on safe-haven demand while Treasury yields remained rangebound. Equity markets remain volatile, driven by shifting views on the monetary policy outlook and concerns surrounding stretched valuations in technology stocks, he added.
 
Consequently, government bond yields softened by around four basis points, with the benchmark 10-year government bond trading at 6.48 per cent.
 
The central bank has revised its inflation forecast for the financial year ending March 2026 (FY26) to 2 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent projected in October, citing a continued decline in food prices and headline inflation remaining well below the target.
 
The RBI also revised the growth forecast for the current financial year to 7.3 per cent, against 6.8 per cent projected in October.
 
Headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation declined to an all-time low in October 2025. The faster-than-anticipated decline in inflation was led by a correction in food prices, contrary to the usual trend witnessed during September and October. Core inflation (CPI headline excluding food and fuel) remained largely contained in September and October, despite continued price pressures from precious metals. Excluding gold, core inflation moderated to 2.6 per cent in October. Overall, the decline in inflation has become more generalised.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

