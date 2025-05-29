Home / Finance / News / India VC deals rise 19%, funding up 20% in early 2025: GlobalData

India's VC ecosystem grew strongly in early 2025 with deal volumes up 19% and funding up 20%, bucking the global trend of slowdown in markets like China and the UK

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.
Jaden Mathew Paul Alappuzha
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
India’s venture capital (VC) ecosystem bounced back strongly in early 2025, registering double-digit growth in deal-making even as global peers like China lost momentum.
 
Venture capital deal volume in India rose nearly 19 per cent between January and April 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier, while total funding value increased about 20 per cent, according to data from GlobalData.
 
“The growth is particularly noteworthy, given the challenges faced by other major markets,” said Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData. “This positive trajectory stands in contrast to the trends observed in several key markets where either the total VC funding deal volume or the deal value has seen a decline, while some markets even experienced a decline in both.”
 
India remained among the top five countries globally in both deal volume and value during the four-month period. The country accounted for over 8 per cent of global VC deal count and more than 3 per cent of total deal value, according to GlobalData. 
 
By comparison, the US and UK recorded a rise in total VC investment value but a drop in the number of deals. China saw a decline in both metrics.
 
Investor sentiment towards India appears to be holding firm, driven by the country’s expanding digital economy and a maturing start-up landscape. “The increase in VC deal volume and value is a testament to the confidence investors have in the Indian market,” said Bose. “As start-ups continue to innovate and scale, we can expect this trend to gain momentum, further enhancing India’s position as a global VC hub.”
Venture CapitalIndian startupsDigital economy

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

