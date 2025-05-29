Corp bond secondary mkt daily turnover grows around 2K-cr in FY25: RBI

The average daily turnover in the secondary market for corporate bonds rose to ₹7,645 crore in 2024–25, up from ₹5,722 crore in the previous financial year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) annual report for 2024–25.

‘Average daily turnover in the secondary market on corporate bonds increased to ₹7,645 crore during 2024–25 from ₹5,722 crore during the previous year,’ the report said.

ALSO READ: Fake ₹500 notes at six-year high in FY25, ₹2000 counterfeits fall: RBI Corporate bond yields declined in line with government securities (G-sec) yields, with the average yield on AAA-rated three-year bonds falling by 15 basis points (bps) for public sector undertakings (PSUs), financial institutions (FIs) and banks; 28 bps for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs); and 33 bps for corporates as of March 2025 compared to March 2024.

However, the spread between corporate bond yields and G-sec yields of similar maturity widened, indicating that the decline in corporate bond yields lagged behind the fall in sovereign bond yields.

Primary issuances of listed corporate bonds on domestic stock exchanges also rose during the year, alongside increased mobilisation through overseas markets. Private placements remained the dominant mode of issuance, accounting for 99.2 per cent of total funds raised in the domestic bond market.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their investments in corporate bonds during FY25. However, the utilisation of the approved investment limits declined slightly to 15.8 per cent as of end-March 2025, down from 16.2 per cent a year earlier. The decline was attributed to an expansion in the absolute investment limits for FPIs.