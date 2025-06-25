Home / Finance / News / IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 cr in first funding round to boost growth

"This round allows us to continue on a high growth trajectory, and we are only likely to look at institutional funding from sometime next year," Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 25 2025
IndiaBonds.com, a Sebi-registered online bond platform provider, on Wednesday said it has raised ₹32.5 crore ($ 3.77 million) in its first external funding round.

The round was led by a curated group of marquee individual investo₹from the investment and technology sectors, many of whom bring deep experience and strategic insight in scaling financial and digital platforms, it said in a statement.

This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company, which has been entirely bootstrapped for over four years driven solely by the personal capital of its founders Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka, it added.

"This round allows us to continue on a high growth trajectory, and we are only likely to look at institutional funding from sometime next year," Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, said.

IndiaBonds offers a seamless digital platform for retail and institutional investors to discover, assess, and invest in a range of fixed income products, including corporate bonds, and government securities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jun 25 2025

