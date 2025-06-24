PSL norm easing provides limited room for SFBs to make gains: CareEdge

The Reserve Bank of India’s move to ease priority sector lending (PSL) targets may free up around Rs 41,000 crore for Small Finance Banks (SFBs). However, these banks may have limited scope to realise short-term gains by offloading excess exposure due to the low premium for such certificates, according to CareEdge Ratings.

The banking regulator has reduced the overall PSL target for SFBs from 75 per cent to 60 per cent, effective from FY26, marking a significant shift in their lending obligations.

In a statement, CareEdge said the lower PSL requirement would create opportunities for SFBs to sell priority sector lending certificates (PSLCs) or offload excess exposure to other market participants. However, the immediate impact on profitability may be muted.