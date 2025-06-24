Credit card spends up 14.5% to ₹1.89 trn in May 2025; HDFC, SBI lead

Credit card spends, supported by a healthy growth in the net card additions, grew by 14.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.89 trillion in May 2025, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. This was an increase of 2.7 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M).

ALSO READ: Bank of Maharashtra signs MoU with SBI Card for co-branded credit cards In April, credit card spends had touched ₹1.84 trillion, while in March, the spending had topped ₹2 trillion.

“We expect credit card spends to remain stable in 2025-26 (FY26), supported by consumption tailwinds. Net new card additions are expected to see some improvement in FY26, though lenders will prioritise better credit quality as well as focus on cross-selling to existing customers rather than aggressive acquisitions,” analysts at IDBI Capital said.

ALSO READ: HDFC credit card users alert: New fees, reward caps introduced from July 1 HDFC Bank, the leading credit card issuer, saw its spends grow nearly 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹51,747 crore, while ICICI Bank’s spends rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34,515 crore. SBI Cards clocked a 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise to ₹32,389 crore. Meanwhile, Axis Bank’s spends increased 16.79 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,455 crore. The overall cards in circulation were up 7.64 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.71 per cent M-o-M to 111.19 million. The net card additions in the month (May) stood at nearly 760,000 against almost 550,000 growth in card additions in April.