Home / Finance / News / Indians have 5 days to deposit $3 billion in soon-to-be-withdrawn banknotes

Indians have 5 days to deposit $3 billion in soon-to-be-withdrawn banknotes

In its withdrawal notice, the RBI said the notes had served their purpose and were not commonly in use. It also cited its "clean note policy" to replace soiled notes within four to five years

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy

India’s highest value banknote will be withdrawn in less than a week — and there’s still almost Rs 24,000 crore ($2.9 billion) worth of the notes in circulation.
 
The Reserve Bank of India ordered the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note on May 19, giving people until the end of September to exchange or deposit them with banks. While the vast majority of the Rs 3.56 trillion have since been banked, 7 per cent of the notes remained in circulation as of Sep. 1.

The pink-hued Rs 2,000 note was introduced in November 2016 to remonetise the economy, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shock decision to remove 1,000 and 500 rupee notes as legal tender overnight, as part of an anti-corruption push. It quickly became a favourite storage of value and the note of choice for large cash deals.

In its withdrawal notice, the RBI said the notes had served their purpose and were not commonly in use. It also cited its “clean note policy” to replace soiled notes within four to five years.

The May announcement led to a mini consumption boost for India’s economy, with local media reporting packed jewelry shops selling gold at a premium.

The notes will continue to remain legal tender even after September 30, but they will not be accepted for transaction purposes and can only be exchanged with the RBI. The holder will have to explain why the general deadline could not be met.

Also Read

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

Withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes: India once again makes money a plaything

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

Statsguru: Six charts explain the cost of lower financial savings

Savings puzzle: Does the fall in financial savings show household distress?

MDBs at the centre of any chance of meeting the climate challenge

RBI likely to keep interest rate unchanged as inflation still high: Experts

Assam CM launches third phase of microfinance loan waiver scheme

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRs 2000noteIndiansIndian rupee

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story