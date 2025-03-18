IndusInd Bank's liquidity adequate, capitalisation strong: Rating agencies

Domestic rating agencies CRISIL Ratings and CARE Ratings tonight said that private sector lender IndusInd Bank’s liquidity position remains adequate, with comfortable capitalisation levels.

These observations from the two rating agencies come in the wake of the bank's revelations about inadequate internal controls in accounting for derivative transactions.

CRISIL Ratings said that at this juncture, the bank's pre-provisioning operating profitability and capital adequacy remain healthy enough to absorb the impact. However, the final extent of discrepancies in the bank’s derivative portfolio will depend on the findings of the external agency.

The bank plans to recognise the impact of these discrepancies in Q4FY25, after receiving the final report from the external agency.

Another agency, CARE Ratings, said that the losses to be recognised in Q4FY25 are unlikely to significantly impact IndusInd Bank’s credit and liquidity profiles.

On March 10, 2025, the bank, in an exchange filing, said it had found discrepancies in the reporting of balances related to accounts within its derivative portfolio. These discrepancies are expected to impact the bank’s net worth as of December 2024 by approximately 2.35 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,530 crore (post-tax).

CARE Ratings said it has taken note of the bank’s comfortable capitalisation levels, with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 16.46 per cent as of December 31, 2024.

The bank’s reported Tier-I capital adequacy ratio (15.2 per cent as of December 31, 2024) will be impacted by 35 basis points, according to CRISIL Ratings estimates.

The bank maintained a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025, and held unencumbered cash of Rs 30,000 crore as of March 11, 2025. Hence, the bank’s liquidity position remains adequate, CARE Ratings added.

CRISIL Ratings said the LCR was adequate at 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025 (against the regulatory requirement of 100 per cent). Since then, the bank has raised Rs 11,000 crore through the issuance of certificates of deposit to support its liquidity profile.

Both agencies said they will continue to monitor the bank’s performance, liquidity profile, credit risk profile, and further developments related to this issue.

Both agencies also noted the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) statement on March 15, 2025, affirming that the bank is well-capitalised and its financial position remains satisfactory and stable.