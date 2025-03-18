Rupee hits six-week high; RBI announces fresh OMO to ease liquidity crunch

The rupee appreciated to a six-week high on Tuesday as the dollar index continued to weaken and exporters sold dollars with the financial year nearing its end, said dealers. The domestic currency logged its five-day winning streak, the first in six months, since September 2024.

The local currency strengthened by 23 paise to settle at 86.57 per dollar, against the previous close of 86.80 per dollar.

However, dollar bids by state-owned banks capped gains, said dealers.

“The dollar was down, which was positive. Foreign banks and exporters were on the selling side because we are at the end of the financial year,” said a dealer at a private bank. “PSU banks were on the buying side of dollars today (Tuesday),” he added.

The dollar index fell by 0.2 per cent to 103. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Market participants said the rupee is expected to maintain a steady trajectory, barring any unfavourable US economic data. Key US economic data releases this week include retail sales, the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, and its subsequent statement. The US Fed’s interest rate decision is scheduled for late evening tomorrow.

“The rupee is seen tracking the dollar index for now,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The Fed’s dot plot and commentary are in focus,” he added.

The rupee has appreciated by 1.09 per cent in March so far, tracking the fall in the dollar index. However, in the current financial year, it has depreciated by 3.65 per cent. In the current calendar year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, RBI announced yet another open market operation auction on March 25 to purchase securities worth Rs. 50,000 crore. The central bank will auction government securities, including 7.04% GS 2029, 7.17% GS 2030, 7.26% GS 2032, 7.26% GS 2033, 7.50% GS 2034, and 7.18% GS 2037.

“This additional Rs 50,000 crore OMO announcement comes as we face a Rs 2.5 trillion deficit,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “We are at the financial year-end, and the deficit is going to widen further. It was either VRR or OMO, and they went with OMO,” she added.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 2.42 trillion on Monday, the latest RBI data showed.

So far, the RBI has conducted OMO purchase auctions worth Rs 2 trillion in 2025, including Rs 50,000 crore on Tuesday. The RBI received bids worth Rs 1 trillion, against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore at the OMO auction conducted today.