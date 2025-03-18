Home / Finance / News / RBI, Bank of Mauritius sign pact to use local currencies in bilateral trade

RBI, Bank of Mauritius sign pact to use local currencies in bilateral trade

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and BOM Governor Rama Krishna Sithanen G C S K

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The RBI said the MoU aims to promote the use of INR and MUR in bilateral trade. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank and the Bank of Mauritius (BOM) have signed a pact for establishing a framework to promote the use of the Indian Rupee and the Mauritian Rupee (MUR) for cross-border transactions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and BOM Governor Rama Krishna Sithanen G C S K, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The MoU documents were exchanged in Port Louis, Mauritius in the presence of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025," it said.

The RBI said the MoU aims to promote the use of INR and MUR in bilateral trade. The MoU covers all current account transactions and permissible capital account transactions as agreed upon by both the countries.

The framework would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies, which in turn, would enable the development of a market in the INR-MUR pair.

Use of local currencies would optimise costs and settlement time for transactions.

Also Read

LIC to announce acquisition in health insurance firm by Mar 31: CEO Mohanty

Avoid calling customers repeatedly to submit KYC docs: RBI Governor

RBI increases state bond auction amount to Rs 52,120 cr from Rs 40,120 cr

Debt MFs see Rs 6,525 cr outflow in Feb amid short-term fund redemptions

IndusInd Bank gains 5% on RBI's reassurance on lender's financial health

"This collaboration marks a key milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation between RBI and BOM," RBI said.

Use of local currencies in bilateral transactions will eventually contribute to promoting trade between India and Mauritius as well as deepen financial integration and strengthen the historical, cultural, and economic relations between India and Mauritius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Rupee logs longest winning streak in six months amid Dollar weakness

Barclays PLC to invest Rs 2,300 crore in India to support business growth

Soon, merchants may not be able to 'collect' UPI payments. Here's why

S&P upgrades ratings for Shriram Finance, Muthoot & Sammaan Capital

Rupee rises 10 paise to 86.71 against US dollar during early trade

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIIndia mauritius tiesDollar dominance

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story