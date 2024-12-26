IndusInd Bank seeks to offload Rs 1,573 crore of microfinance loans

As stress in the microfinance sector continues to mount, private sector lender IndusInd Bank is planning to offload a portion of its non-performing retail microfinance loans. The bank intends to auction these distressed assets through a public bidding process.

IndusInd Bank is looking to sell Rs 1,573 crore of non-performing microfinance retail loans from over a million accounts and has invited bids on a 100 per cent cash basis, according to the auction document. The bank has set a reserve price of Rs 85 crore for the sale, translating to a recovery rate of 5.04 per cent.

These loans are unsecured, with no collateral backing them.

“Interested parties who wish to participate in the auction are requested to submit their expression of interest (EOI) in writing by December 30,” the bank stated in the auction document.

According to industry insiders, despite the stress in the microfinance industry, there may be demand for such loans if the price is right. They estimate that if the loan pool is sold at 10 per cent of the outstanding book value, it could attract strong interest from buyers.

IndusInd Bank reported a nearly 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit in the September quarter (Q2FY25), largely due to higher provisions arising from increased stress in its microfinance portfolio. Outstanding slippages in the bank’s microfinance book stood at Rs 2,259 crore at the end of Q2FY25, up from Rs 1,998 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY25).

As of the September quarter, the bank's microfinance portfolio was valued at Rs 32,723 crore, accounting for 9 per cent of its total loan book. The portfolio contracted during Q2 due to stress in the segment, which adversely impacted the bank's margins.

“Margins have been predominantly impacted by the lower contribution from microfinance, which is almost 1 per cent lower on the balance sheet. Microfinance typically earns 10-12 per cent more than the average yield on total assets,” the bank’s management said during an analyst call following its Q2 earnings.

An email query sent to IndusInd Bank did not elicit a response.

The microfinance sector has been grappling with persistent challenges over the past five to six months, resulting in significant asset quality deterioration. Sector-wide stress has been attributed to unchecked credit growth, the issuance of multiple loans to borrowers using fake voter ID cards and other documents, and overleveraging among borrowers.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal, stress in the microfinance sector is expected to persist throughout FY25, with the sector likely to show signs of normalisation only by the beginning of FY26.

In November, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank put Rs 270 crore worth of non-performing and written-off microfinance loans up for sale. Of these, Rs 208 crore were non-performing loans, while Rs 62.36 crore had been written off. Ujjivan was carrying an overall provision of 85.61 per cent on the loan pool it was seeking to sell.