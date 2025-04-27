Uttarakhand to strengthen startups, sets up venture fund of Rs 200 crore

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government has taken significant steps to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the state.

CM Dhami said that a venture fund of Rs 200 crore has been set up to boost entrepreneurship in the state.

He also said that financial support and guidance will be provided to startups through this initiative and that the state government is standing with the youth at every step to make their dreams come true.

"The state government has resolved to set up an incubation centre in every district and create 1000 new startups in the next five years. Our aim is to provide new opportunities for employment and self-reliance to the youth by taking innovation and entrepreneurship to the border areas so that Uttarakhand can touch new heights of self-reliance," said CM Dhami.

Chief Minister Dhami was participating in the Startup Samvad organised under the "Mukhya Sevak Samvad" programme in Dehradun.

CM Dhami highlighted the growing participation of youth in the state's startup sector and their increasing involvement in innovation.

The CM emphasised that the state's supportive policies have led to a new wave of reverse migration, with many youth working abroad or in metro cities now returning to Uttarakhand to contribute to its development through startups.

During the event, the CM also unveiled the Unnat Uttarakhand booklet and observed various stalls set up by young entrepreneurs, appreciating their initiatives and innovations.

Entrepreneurs shared their experiences and suggestions, further encouraging a thriving startup culture in the state.

The initiative signals a promising future for Uttarakhand's entrepreneurial landscape, as the state continues to foster innovation and reverse migration through supportive government policies.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at his camp office in Dehradun.

PM Modi on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and spoke about the "deep agony in his heart" while reassuring the families of the victims that "conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response."

"Nyaye milke rahega," the PM said, referring to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, calling it an act that highlights their cowardice.

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi called the terror attack an attempt by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

"As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J & K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the unity of the nation is its biggest strength in the ongoing war against terrorism and urged the country to strengthen its resolve to face this challenge.

PM Modi emphasised that the increasing number of tourists, the growing income of the people, and the strengthening of democracy in the region were not being accepted by the forces responsible for the attack.