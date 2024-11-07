Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Irdai to amend regulatory sandbox norms after committee recommendation

Irdai has invited comments from the stakeholders on 'Exposure draft Irdai (Regulatory Sandbox) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024' by November 25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:22 PM IST
Regulator Irdai has proposed to amend the norms related to 'regulatory sandbox' by incorporating principle-based approach and further facilitate adoption of innovative ideas and new concepts across the insurance value chain.

Regulatory sandbox usually refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled/test regulatory environment for which regulators may or may not permit certain relaxations.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had constituted an internal committee to review the Irdai (Regulatory Sandbox) Regulations.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, it has proposed amendments to the regulatory sandbox regulations and seeks comments from the public at large on the proposed amendments.

Issuing an exposure draft on regulatory sandbox regulations, Irdai said the amendment seeks adoption of principle based approach over rule based approach.

The changes to the norms are also aimed to facilitate introduction of innovative ideas/new concepts across the insurance value chain, Irdai said.

Irdai has invited comments from the stakeholders on 'Exposure draft Irdai (Regulatory Sandbox) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024' by November 25.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

