Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Trump win-fuelled rally in dollar, US fed rates to keep rupee under strain

Trump win-fuelled rally in dollar, US fed rates to keep rupee under strain

The rupee suffered its worst day in 4-1/2 months on Wednesday, mirroring the slump in other Asian currencies amid uncertainty over what a Trump presidency will bring

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
The rupee's losses in the session would have been larger had it not been for the RBI's intervention ~ (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee is likely to open near its lifetime low on Thursday and possibly decline further through the session, fueled by bets that Donald Trump's US presidency will herald a period of a stronger dollar and higher US interest rates.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open near its close, and all-time low, of 84.28 in the previous session.

"It's fairly obvious that the risks (on dollar/rupee) will be on the upside for the time being. When you think of levels, plainly the next one is 84.50," a currency trader at a bank said.

"I think the question now is how adamant the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will be in its defence (of rupee) in the face of the extensive dollar up move."

The rupee suffered its worst day in 4-1/2 months on Wednesday, mirroring the slump in other Asian currencies amid uncertainty over what a Trump presidency will bring.

The renewed tariff threat following Trump's victory prompted investors to dump the Chinese yuan and other Asian currencies.

More From This Section

BS BFSI Day 1 Wrap: Positives outweigh negatives in economy, says RBI guv

RBI makes changes to KYC norms to align it with money laundering rules

SFBs ready with systems to make the transition, say CEOs at BS BFSI Summit

Irdai proposes changes to IAC meeting frequency, notice period, structure

Finance ministry asks PSU banks to meet loan targets for agri-allied sector

The offshore yuan plunged 1.4 per cent on Wednesday, in the biggest decline in half a decade. It was a similar story for most Asian currencies with the Thai baht down 2 per cent and the Korean won 1.7 per cent.

The rupee's losses in the session would have been larger had it not been for the RBI's intervention. It was not the only central bank keeping a watchful eye.

Indonesia's central bank prepared mitigation efforts to stabilise the rupiah, including intervention in the foreign exchange market in case of excessive volatility. China's state-run banks sold dollars to support the yuan.

Fed Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points just after midnight India time, and most analysts reckon that the central bank's ability to deliver many more rate cuts has been constrained by Trump's victory.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee falls 21 paise, slides to all-time low of 84.30 against US dollar

Rupee down 2 paise at all-time low of 84.13 against US dollar on FDI exodus

Rupee falls to new low on FPI selloff and rise in crude oil prices

Rupee flat at 84 against US dollar as local equities offset gains

RBI's routine interventions to halt major movements in Rupee: Poll

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeUS Fed ratesRate cutsUS President Donald Trump

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story