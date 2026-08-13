Is free UPI viable? Pricing vital for digital public infra's future

The coming days will see debates centred around issues raised by the RBI paper. It had sought feedback on three critical aspects. Given zero-pricing on UPI, is subsidising the way out? How is the MDR to be pegged: Is it to be a percentage of the ticket-size or a flat fee? Should charges be administered (say, by the RBI), or market-driven? UPI was not free when introduced. It was priced between ₹2 and ₹5 on person-to-person, and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions. Then on August 30, 2021, the Central Board of Direct Taxes put a stop to it. This has acted as a catalyst for UPI, during the pandemic and since. It was also felt that it kept the retail trade humming. The worldview being: Had UPI not been free, consumption would have headed further south.