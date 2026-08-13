Is free UPI viable? Pricing vital for digital public infra's future

Yet, pricing UPI was a political hard-sell. It was evident within days of the release of the RBI paper. On August 21 (on a Sunday, post-noon), North Block tweeted that UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public, and productivity gains for the economy. “There is no consideration in the government to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means,” it said. This left many wondering: Just what could those “other means” be? The tweet made it clear, however, that those who make up the payments world and the government differed hugely on the pricing of UPI, and its desirability.