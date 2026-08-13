“In the long run the difference in NIM performance across PVT and PSBs shall narrow,” Motilal Oswal said, adding that MCLR repricing would continue to depend on deposit and borrowing costs, which have declined less than the repo rate in the current cycle.

He also highlighted the absence of a mandated benchmark for NBFCs as a key positive. “The good part is there is no forced benchmark for NBFCs in terms of repo rate linked loans or EBLR loans,” Ganapathy said. However, he said the requirement to keep spreads unchanged for three years would leave lenders with “limited flexibility in maneuvering”. Floating-rate loans to MSMEs would have to be linked to an external benchmark such as the repo rate, he added. Ganapathy said the proposed three-month moving average for the marginal cost of funds and the requirement for benchmark resets of no more than three months would effectively make loan-rate transmission faster.