The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed framework for interest rates on advances is expected to speed up transmission of interest-rate changes and bring greater standardisation in loan pricing, while limiting lenders’ flexibility to manoeuvre on spreads, brokerages said.
The draft, released on Wednesday for public comments by the central bank, is mildly negative for middle- and upper-layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) from a pricing-flexibility perspective, 360 ONE Capital said. However, the impact is significantly mitigated by allowing NBFCs and HFCs to continue using internal benchmarks, it said.
Under the proposed framework, floating-rate benchmarks would have to be reset at intervals of no more than three months, while non-credit-risk components of the spread cannot be revised for three years. Changes in the credit-risk premium would be permitted only when there is a change in the borrower’s credit profile following a credit review.