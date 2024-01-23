Home / Finance / News / L&T Finance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 41% to Rs 640 crore, NII up 8%

L&T Finance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 41% to Rs 640 crore, NII up 8%

The Mumbai-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) had earned a net profit of Rs 454 crore in the year-ago period

The company's retail disbursements grew 25 per cent to Rs 14,531 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
L&T Finance Holdings on Tuesday reported a 41 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 640 crore for the December quarter, driven by retail loan sales.

The Mumbai-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) had earned a net profit of Rs 454 crore in the year-ago period.

The Net Interest Income (NII) of the NBFC grew 8 per cent to Rs 1,833 crore as compared to Rs 1,693 crore in the same quarter in the previous year, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said in a statement.

The company's retail disbursements grew 25 per cent to Rs 14,531 crore.

The company completed the merger of L&T Finance Ltd, L&T Infra Credit Ltd, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd with L&T Finance Holdings Ltd in the third quarter, it said.

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Q3 resultsNBFC

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

