Lender fixes accountability: HDFC Bank clears path for CEO call

HDFC Bank’s decision to impose a token penalty of ₹1 lakh on Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan, along with two other senior executives, and issue warning letters was aimed at fixing accountability for the violation of a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive, as there are no norms or precedents for such action, sources said.

According to analysts, it also clears the way for the Board to take a call on the CEO’s reappointment.

According to a source aware of the development, RBI norms do not restrict banks from offering a particular interest rate on deposits but require them to offer the same rate to all depositors with a similar profile on a given day, irrespective of the size of the deposit. In this case, there was no corruption or mala fide intent, but there was a violation of an RBI requirement that warranted action.

On Monday, HDFC Bank issued warning letters and imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh each on three senior executives: Jagdishan; Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer; and Arvind Vohra, group head, retail assets. The action followed an internal review by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors into the bank’s arrangements with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to garner deposits in 2017 and 2021.

“Had there been mala fide intent or corruption, the consequences would have been far more severe and could have involved asking the executives concerned to leave. This was essentially a case of business overreach — an attempt to secure the deposit at any cost,” the source said.

A key consideration before the committee was whether executives at different levels of the hierarchy should face the same consequences. “The person who executed the transaction at a lower level could not necessarily be treated on a par with the senior executive who approved it. Accountability had to reflect seniority and responsibility,” the source said.

The board concluded that the lapse was not mala fide and amounted to business overreach rather than misconduct. The board formed a panel of independent directors to ensure an impartial assessment of the matter. The committee held 10-12 meetings, scrutinised a large volume of documents, considered legal opinions, examined witnesses, and reviewed other relevant material before arriving at its recommendations, sources said.

Accordingly, senior executives were also subjected to a monetary penalty, which, while not material in the context of the bank’s size, was intended to serve as a punitive measure and reflect their higher level of responsibility.

There is no regulatory prescription specifying whether such a violation must attract punishment or determining the nature or quantum of such action. The decision was therefore left to the board’s discretion. In this instance, the independent directors recommended the course of action, which was subsequently ratified by HDFC Bank’s board.