Lenders seek better terms for increasing green, sustainable financing

Lenders are seeking better terms, including revision in Priority Sector Lending (PSL) norms and leeway in reserve requirements, for increasing green and sustainable financing.

“It is time to give incentives for green finance. RBI has allowed up to Rs 30 crore for green energy projects like wind and solar as PSL,” said S Rana, deputy managing director (SME), State Bank of India, on the sidelines of a conference on financial inclusion organised by the Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC).

According to current norms, for Rs 10,000 crore of loans, banks have to ensure Rs 4,000 crore of priority sector lending target. Not meeting such a target attracts costs. Lenders have spoken about relooking at norms (with the regulator) for encouraging financing for sustainability and green projects, he added.

In February 2024, while launching the green deposits scheme, the country’s largest lender SBI requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a lower cash reserve ratio (CRR) on green deposits raised from customers.

Currently, banks have to maintain a CRR of 4.5 per cent on their total deposits, with no distinction provided for green deposits. Also, they have to invest 18 per cent of net demand and time liabilities in government bonds to meet the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

SBI had put forward two proposals — one was the reduction in CRR on green deposits, and two, making that a part of the overall policy for all banks, its chairman Dinesh Khara had said in February.

M Narendra, co-chairman, financial services committee, IMC, said it is time to revisit PSL norms to include funding green projects — include new areas as well as hike limits. At present, renewable energy projects up to Rs 30 crore exposure get PSL status.

Kadambelil Paul Thomas, managing director and chief executive, ESAF Small Finance Bank, said most lenders are funding on a small scale without any incentives. A relook at present norms like PSL rules and sops are necessary to increase funding substantially, given the requirements in the system in India.