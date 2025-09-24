Home / Finance / News / Chhattisgarh bags ₹3.1k cr investment proposals in health & tourism sectors

Chhattisgarh bags ₹3.1k cr investment proposals in health & tourism sectors

The state received investment proposals worth Rs 3,119.07 crore, including Rs 2,466.77 crore in healthcare and Rs 652.3 crore in hotel and tourism sectors

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM
He emphasised that the state's new industrial policy has become the bedrock of Chhattisgarh's progress, boosting investor confidence. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Google
Chhattisgarh is transitioning from traditional core sectors to establishing a national identity in the wellness, healthcare, and tourism sectors, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Wednesday.

The state received investment proposals worth Rs 3,119.07 crore, including Rs 2,466.77 crore in healthcare and Rs 652.3 crore in hotel and tourism sectors, at the Chhattisgarh Care Connect programme, addressed by Sai.

Sai stated that the event has been held amid GST reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said GST 2.0 has opened up unprecedented opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs due to its simplicity, transparency, and speed.

In sync with the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat, the state government has set a target of a developed Chhattisgarh. To achieve this, more than 350 reforms have been implemented over the last one-and-a-half years, said the chief minister.

"We have moved beyond 'ease of doing business' and entered the era of 'speed of doing business'," Sai said.

He emphasised that the state's new industrial policy has become the bedrock of Chhattisgarh's progress, boosting investor confidence.

"As a result, in just one year, investment proposals worth nearly 7.50 lakh crore rupees have been received, which will create lakhs of jobs and give the service sector a new identity," Sai said.

Referring to proposals presented at Care Connect, the CM named eleven major projects in the hospital and healthcare sector, including Ginni Devi Goyal Manipal Hospital in Raipur with 500 beds, Neer Ganga Hospital and Research Centre in Raipur with 450 beds, Bombay Hospital with 300 beds, and Maa Padmavati Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur with 750 beds.

The healthcare sector has attracted cumulative investment proposals worth more than Rs 2,466 crore, which will generate nearly 6,000 new jobs, he said.

Investment proposals worth more than Rs 652 crore were received in the hotel and tourism sector, including the Westin Hotel Raipur with an investment of Rs 212.7 crore, Hotel Ginger, Inferion Hotel and Resort, and Amuseorama Amusement Park and Hotel, he said.

Sai highlighted that tourism has been granted the industrial status in the state with special benefits to investors.

He appealed to entrepreneurs connected with hotels, resorts, home-stays and entertainment to utilise the state's cultural and natural wealth to take tourism to new heights.

The Care Connect event saw prestigious companies from the healthcare and hospitality sectors place major proposals.

Bombay Hospital Trust proposed a 300-bed super-speciality hospital in Raipur with an investment of Rs 680.37 crore, promising 500 jobs. Maa Padmavati Institute of Medical Sciences proposed a 750-bed multi-speciality hospital in Raipur with an investment of Rs 340 crore and 1,500 jobs. Aarogyamrit Wellness LLP proposed a health and wellness centre, also in Raipur, with an investment of Rs 300 crore and 1,000 jobs, among others, the release said.

In the hospitality side, the Westin Hotel Raipur of the Sarda Group, Nagpur, proposed an investment of Rs 212.7 crore with 400 jobs. Panchamrit Entertainment Pvt Ltd proposed an amusement park and hotel with an investment of Rs 80.91 crore and 300 jobs, among others, it said.

The investment proposals are collectively worth Rs 3,119.07 crore. Together, these projects will generate over 7,000 jobs and add more than 2,800 new hospital beds in the state, according to the release.

State Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan and other leaders were present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Chhattisgarhhealth news

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

