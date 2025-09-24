Home / Finance / News / IBC cases piling up largely due to lack of NCLT Benches, DFS tells MCA

IBC cases piling up largely due to lack of NCLT Benches, DFS tells MCA

With nearly 15,000 cases pending, the shortage of NCLT benches has raised concerns over prolonged insolvency processes, asset erosion, and delayed resolutions under the IBC framework

z
premium
One of the biggest criticisms of the IBC in its current avatar has been the delay in resolutions, which leads to steep erosion in the value of assets and the subsequent chances of a company continuing as a going concern. | File Image
Ruchika ChitravanshiHarsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Department of Financial Services has written to the Corporate Affairs Ministry raising concerns around the limited number of Benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which it said was leading to piling up of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) cases, a senior official said. 
“More Benches of the tribunal are necessary. This is one of the things that the proposed IBC Bill has not been able to address,” the senior official said.  On its part, the ministry of corporate affairs in a parliamentary response had said that the pendency of cases in NCLT depends on circumstances and complexity of each case, nature of evidence, number of Interlocutory Applications, stay by the higher courts in many cases and cooperation of stakeholders. 
NCLT is a quasi-judicial body. Its original mandate was to deal with cases under the Companies Act. However, the adjudicating authority is mostly dealing with cases related to the IBC now. 
As of March 2025, 14,961 cases were pending at NCLT. Of these 6,988 were IBC cases while the remaining were related to Companies Act and Mergers & Acquisitions. 
“To facilitate expeditious disposal, government is taking necessary steps on an ongoing basis, which include implementation of e-court and hybrid court project, regular colloquiums for capacity building of members, provisions of infrastructure, filling up of vacancies, etc,” Harsh Malhotra, minister of state for corporate affairs had told the Lok Sabha.   According to the data by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, 78 per cent of ongoing corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs) have crossed the 270-day threshold. 
A report by Kotak Institutional Equities said, “The motive of the IBC to conclude processes at the earliest is yet to materialise, with the 1,258 CIRPs that yielded resolution plans taking 724 days on average.” 
One of the biggest criticisms of the IBC in its current avatar has been the delay in resolutions, which leads to steep erosion in the value of assets and the subsequent chances of a company continuing as a going concern. 
 
z
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI pushes for return of unclaimed bank deposits over next 3 months

Tax clarity for govt staff, DFS releases FAQs on Unified Pension Scheme

India's borrowing plan for FY26 second half unchanged, says CEA Nageswaran

Another 25 bps rate reduction best possible option for RBI: SBI study

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike poses risk to India's remittances, rupee

Topics :Finance NewsBankruptcy

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story