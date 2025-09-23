Home / Finance / News / RBI pushes for return of unclaimed bank deposits over next 3 months

RBI pushes for return of unclaimed bank deposits over next 3 months

Balances in savings or current accounts that have not been operated for 10 years, or term deposits not claimed within 10 years from the date of maturity, are classified as 'unclaimed deposits'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
premium
The Unclaimed Deposits — Gateway to Access (Udgam) information portal, developed by the RBI, allows registered users to search unclaimed deposits/accounts across multiple banks in one centralised location.
Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all banks to beef up settlements of unclaimed funds — deposits, dividends, interest warrants, pensions, etc — over the next three months (October to December) to reduce such funds in the banking system. 
Balances in savings or current accounts that have not been operated for 10 years, or term deposits not claimed within 10 years from the date of maturity, are classified as ‘unclaimed deposits’. These amounts are transferred by banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund maintained by the RBI. Depositors, however, are still entitled to claim the deposits at a later date from the banks where they were held, along with applicable interest. 
In a communication to banks, the regulator said that in a recent meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council, it was decided to hold district-level, week-long joint camps to settle unclaimed funds. The first camp is scheduled for the first week of October in Gujarat, and more such camps will be held across the country until December. 
The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has been given primary responsibility to lead this initiative in the respective states. 
SLBCs have been asked to strive for maximum claim settlement during the special drive period from October to December.
Banks have been asked to prepare district-wise lists of unclaimed deposits and share them with respective branches to contact the rightful claimants. The SLBC has been asked to review unclaimed deposit data in the state and districts.
 
SLBC’s review of unclaimed deposit data in the states and  districts will be based on ageing profile and bucket-wise concentration, to provide appropriate strategy guidance to member banks. 
The committee has also been asked to liaise effectively with state government departments and agencies, draw their attention to unclaimed deposits pertaining to the state government, and ensure their active support in logistics, selection of venues for camps, and verification with the death registry. 
Banks have been requested to ensure due care and give personal attention to make the initiative successful and reduce unclaimed funds in the system. 
According to the RBI, the growing volume of unclaimed deposits arises mainly due to the non-closure of savings or current accounts that depositors no longer intend to operate, or due to not submitting redemption claims for matured fixed deposits. There are also cases of accounts belonging to deceased depositors, where nominees or legal heirs do not come forward to make a claim on the bank(s) concerned.
 
In July, Parliament was informed that unclaimed deposits with banks, including private lenders, stood at around ₹67,003 crore at the end of June 2025.
 
The Unclaimed Deposits — Gateway to Access (Udgam) information portal, developed by the RBI, allows registered users to search unclaimed deposits/accounts across multiple banks in one centralised location.
 
As of March 4, 2024, 30 banks are part of the Udgam portal, covering around 90 per cent of unclaimed deposits in value terms.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tax clarity for govt staff, DFS releases FAQs on Unified Pension Scheme

Premium

FACE membership grows fourfold to 275 a year after SRO recognition

India's borrowing plan for FY26 second half unchanged, says CEA Nageswaran

Another 25 bps rate reduction best possible option for RBI: SBI study

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike poses risk to India's remittances, rupee

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIbank accountsIndian Banks

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story