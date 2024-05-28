Home / Finance / News / Link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction: I-T dept

Link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction: I-T dept

income tax department issued a circular stating that no action will be taken for short deduction of TDS in case the assessee links his/her PAN with Aadhaar by May 31

I-T department, Income Tax Dept
Photo: ANI/Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The income tax department on Tuesday asked taxpayers to link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate.

As per income tax rules, if a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked with biometric Aadhaar, TDS is required to be deducted at double the applicable rate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last month, the income tax department issued a circular stating that no action will be taken for short deduction of TDS in case the assessee links his/her PAN with Aadhaar by May 31.

"Please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024, if you haven't already, in order to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate," the department posted on X.

In a separate post, the I-T department asked reporting entities, including banks, forex dealers, to file SFT by May 31 to avoid penalties.

"The deadline to file SFT (Statement of Specified Financial Transactions) is May 31, 2024. Avoid penalties by filing accurately and on time," the department said.

The reporting entities which are required to file SFT returns with tax authorities include forex dealers, banks, sub-registrar, NBFC, post offices, issuer of bonds/debentures, mutual fund trustees, company paying dividend or buying back shares.

These specified institutions are required to furnish the details of certain financial transactions or any reportable account registered/recorded/maintained by them during the year.

Delay in filing of SFT returns may attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 for each day of default. Non-filing or filing inaccurate statement may also lead to levy of penalty.

Through SFT, the income tax department keeps a track of high value transactions undertaken by an individual.

Also Read

TDS, explaining the rise and rise of a safe-bet tax collection method

Don't fall for fake notices! How to verify your income tax communication

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

Rupee appreciates 3 paise to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade

RBI's notification on partly paid AIF units puts industry in a bind

Multinationals post 45.2% growth in net profit in FY23, shows RBI data

RBI to buy back government bonds worth Rs 40,000 crore on Thursday

Govt will buy back sovereign bonds worth Rs 40,000 crore, says RBI

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AadhaarIncome tax collectionIncome Tax departmentincome tax lawPAN

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story