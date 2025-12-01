Listed MFIs slash Q2 losses to ₹61.8 crore amid sharp drop in provisions

The listed microfinance institutions (MFIs) as a group cut their losses substantially to ₹61.8 crore during the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) from losses worth ₹229 crore in the same quarter year ago on sharp reduction in provision and write-off bill.

Sequentially also, the non-banking finance companies working as MFIs reduced their losses compared to ₹341 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), according to analysis of five NBFC-MFIs by BS Research.

Conscious low growth impacts income generation

The operating income, which predominantly covers interest income, declined by 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to ₹3,501.9 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹4,145.5 crore in Q2FY25.

However, sequentially, it showed improvement with 1.1 per cent growth over ₹3,464.2 crore in Q1FY25. The interest costs were down 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,289.2 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹1,473.9 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, they inched up from ₹ 1,291.7 crore in Q1FY26. CareEdge Ratings’ latest research on NBFC-MFIs showed the microfinance industry’s gross loan portfolio declined by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.5 trillion by the end of September 2025. After a degrowth of 14 per cent in FY25, the industry is expecting a modest growth of four per cent for NBFC-MFIs in FY26. This downturn is on account of multiple structural issues, including borrower overleveraging and the implementation of guardrails, which require further tightening of lending norms, in turn increasing rejection rates and slowing disbursements, the rating agency added.