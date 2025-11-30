Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yields seen softening amid expectation of OMO calendar

Govt bond yields seen softening amid expectation of OMO calendar

Despite strong H1 GDP growth of 8%, traders expect a dovish RBI stance and a bond purchase calendar to ease yields

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets
premium
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond is expected to trade in a range of 6.50 per cent to 6.56 per cent during the week.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

As the market absorbs the GDP growth data for the first half of the current financial year, government bond yields are expected to ease this week, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review meeting.
 
Even as there is an expectation of a status quo in the policy review meeting scheduled on Friday — given strong Q2 GDP growth numbers — optimism is also building around a potential announcement of an open market operation (OMO) calendar to purchase government bonds.
 
The market expects an announcement of OMOs worth more than ₹2 trillion likely on Friday.
 
India’s real GDP expanded 8.2 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of financial year 2026 (FY26), bringing first-half (H1) growth to 8 per cent. The robust performance was driven by momentum in the manufacturing, construction, and services sectors. Notably, this growth comes despite external challenges, including U.S. tariffs on Indian exports.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond is expected to trade in a range of 6.50 per cent to 6.56 per cent during the week.
 
However, state bond supply worth ₹31,350 crore, higher than the calendar amount of ₹21,000 crore, might weigh on sentiment. Additionally, the central government plans to sell ₹32,000 crore worth of 10-year bond on Friday, which might further put pressure on the bond prices.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.54 per cent on Friday.
 
“The yield (on benchmark 10-year government bond) will trade between 6.50 per cent to 6.56 per cent, until the policy. Even if the rate cut doesn’t happen, the policy is expected to be dovish and OMO calendar is expected,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
Most market participants expect the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo at the upcoming policy review, given the sharp depreciation in the rupee recently.
 
The local currency remained under pressure on month end dollar demand and is expected to trade in the current range. The rupee witnessed its worst month since July, depreciating by 0.8 per cent in November so far. The local currency fell by 0.17 per cent on Friday to settle at 89.46 per dollar.
 
The Indian unit has been the worst performing currency in Asia in 2025.
 
Traders will also keep an eye on global markets as the US returns from the Thanksgiving holiday. So far, no India-US trade deal has been announced, which was earlier expected by the end of the month.
 
“The trade deal and MPC outcome will determine the course of the rupee movement,” said a dealer at a private bank. “The RBI might consider a pause given the current pressure on the rupee,” he added. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs resume selling in Nov, pull out ₹3,765 crore from equities market

RBI's rate decision, global trends likely to drive markets this week

IPO pipeline swells as 2 dozen firms plan ₹40,000 cr offerings in Dec-Jan

Mcap of 7 top firms climbs by ₹96,201 cr; RIL, Bajaj Finance major winners

Wall Street sees Indian markets rebounding after year of underperformance

Topics :govt bondsbonds marketMarket news

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story