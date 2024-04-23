Home / Finance / News / M&M Finance detects Rs 150 cr vehicle loan fraud, postpones board meeting

M&M Finance detects Rs 150 cr vehicle loan fraud, postpones board meeting

In a filing with BSE, the Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) said that a fraud was detected at one of the company's branches in the North East in Q4FY24

Photo: X@MahindraFin
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hit by Rs 150 crore vehicle loan fraud, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has postponed the board meeting to review and approve the financial results for Q4FY24. Its board was slated to meet on Tuesday to review financial performance.

In a filing with BSE, the Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) said a fraud was detected at one of the company's branches in the North East in Q4FY24. The fraud involved forgery of KYC documents related to retail vehicle loans and led to embezzlement of company funds.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The stock was down 4.57 per cent at Rs 266.1 per share on BSE.

The probe into the matter is at an advanced stage. The estimated impact of the fraud on the company is unlikely to exceed Rs 150 crore. The necessary corrective actions have been identified and are at various stages of implementation, including the arrest of some persons involved in the matter, the NBFC said.

In view of the development, the agenda, including the approval of audited standalone and consolidated financial results, and the recommendation of dividend, which were to be considered at the meeting scheduled for today, is being deferred to a later date, which shall be intimated in due course.

The matter has been reported to the Reserve Bank of India’s central fraud monitoring cell. The detection was followed by the arrest of a few persons involved in the fraud.

Also Read

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

Dense fog in Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 20 cancelled, 400+ delayed

Delhi Airport chaos continues as dense fog delays 30 flights, cancels 17

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

CD issuances fall significantly in April as liquidity conditions ease

50% leadership of PSBs needs to do a catch up on digitisation: Study

Sustained growth of 7% feasible for India: RBI MPC member Shashanka Bhide

India needs rate cuts to reach potential growth: MPC members Varma, Goyal

Rupee appreciates 5 paise to 83.39 against US dollar in early trade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahindra FinanceMahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesVehicle LoanNBFCsQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story