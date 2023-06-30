MSS certificate can be operationalised at PSBs, select private banks: Govt

According to the official gazette notification dated June 27, 2023, “The Central Government hereby specifies that all public sector banks and ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd., and IDBI Bank shall be authorised to operate the Scheme namely, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023 with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the official Gazette.”

