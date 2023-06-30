Home / Finance / News / World Bank approves $1.5 bn financing for India's low carbon energy sector

World Bank approves $1.5 bn financing for India's low carbon energy sector

The financing will help India promote low-carbon energy by scaling up renewable energy, developing green hydrogen and stimulating climate finance for low-carbon energy investments, the bank said

Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The World Bank said on Friday it has approved $1.5 billion in financing to accelerate the development of India's low carbon energy sector.

The financing will help India promote low-carbon energy by scaling up renewable energy, developing green hydrogen and stimulating climate finance for low-carbon energy investments, the bank said in a statement.

"The program will support the successful implementation of the National Green Hydrogen Mission that aims to stimulate $100 billion in private sector investment by 2030," said Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank Country Director for India.

The program aims to scale up renewable energy supply by reducing costs and improving power grid integration, while helping India reach its committed 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The government plans to issue bids for 50 GW of renewable energy each year from FY23-24 to FY27-28, which will avoid carbon emissions of 40 million tons per annum by 2026.

That World Bank said that while India's per capita energy consumption was only one-third of the global average, demand was expected to grow rapidly with the expansion of the economy.

This calls for a phasing down of fossil-based energy sources in line with India's goal of achieving net-zero by 2070, the statement added.

Also Read

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

G7 nations to reduce global GHG emissions by 43% by 2030, 60% by 2035

Energy transition in EU for 2030 climate target is irreversible: Report

One in every 10 retail borrowers missing monthly payments: RBI report

Indian rupee may struggle on more Fed rate hike bets, US yields surge

Homegrown bank giant bigger than Morgan Stanley to arise from India merger

India Inc's fundraising from overseas up 12% to $9.7 billion in H1 2023

Rupee makes a strong comeback in 2023 on back of strong portfolio inflows

Topics :World Bank finance sectorRenewable energy policysolar power wind and solar power

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story