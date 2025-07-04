Home / Finance / News / Ministerial group on GST discusses curbing ITC frauds, leakages by sector

Ministerial group on GST discusses curbing ITC frauds, leakages by sector

The GoM also discussed state-specific policy suggestions for boosting revenue, and coordination between central and state tax administrations for plugging GST evasion

GST
The GoM would meet again soon and thereafter will submit its report to the GST Council, officials said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The GoM on GST revenue analysis under Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met on Friday and discussed sector-specific tax leakages and corrective action to curb over ₹2 lakh crore ITC frauds.

The GoM also discussed comparative analysis of pre- and post-GST revenue trends, e-invoicing and IT system enhancements for better traceability.

The GoM also discussed state-specific policy suggestions for boosting revenue, and coordination between central and state tax administrations for plugging GST evasion.

"Chaired a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Revenue Analysis to review state-wise revenue trends and identify actionable strategies for improved GST collection," Sawant said in post on X.

The GoM identified Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud as a major issue under goods and services tax (GST) and states suggested various measures to prevent it. Officials said the GoM flagged ₹2 lakh crore of ITC fraud over the past years, with states like Gujarat, Telangana, and Rajasthan making presentations on best practices for GST revenue augmentation.

The GoM would meet again soon and thereafter will submit its report to the GST Council, officials said.

In March, the GST Council had reconstituted GoM on 'Analysis of Revenue from GST'. Chaired by Sawant, the GoM had nine members, including from Bihar (Samrat Chaudhary), Chhattisgarh (O P Choudhary), Gujarat (Kanubhai Desai), Andhra Pradesh (P Keshav), Maharashtra (Ajit Pawar), Punjab (Harpal Singh Cheema), Tamil Nadu (Thangam Thennarasu) and Telangana (M B Vikramarka).

During 2024-25, central and state GST officers have detected 25,009 fake firms involved in fraudulently passing input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹61,545 crore.

As per data on ITC frauds unearthed by central and state GST officers, over the two years 2023-24 and 2024-25, a total of 42,140 fake firms were detected, which were involved in fraudulently generating ITC of over₹ 1.01 lakh crore. A total of ₹3,107 crore was recovered by way of blocking of ITC, and 316 arrests have been made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

HDFC Bank deposit growth beats industry, mops up ₹49,300 crore in Q1

Premium

Banking system liquidity surplus tops ₹4 trillion; strong VRRR demand

NBFC's micro loan stress increases in FY25, says RBI report

Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

Premium

Momentum funds may deliver high long-term returns for aggressive investors

Topics :GSTgroup of ministersGoaITCfraud

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story