Banking system liquidity surplus tops ₹4 trillion; strong VRRR demand

Liquidity jumps on government spending and surplus transfer; RBI gets ₹1.7 tn bids at 7-day VRRR, with cut-off at 5.47%; experts see preference for shorter operations

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points, injecting liquidity of Rs 1.16 trillion into the banking system, is expected to reduce costs for banks and provide a much-needed boost to credit offt
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
The liquidity surplus in the banking system, measured by banks parking funds in the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), surged to ₹4.04 trillion on Thursday, the highest since 19 May 2022.
 
The surge in liquidity is mainly due to increased government spending following a record surplus transfer by the central bank—₹2.69 trillion—in May.
 
RBI conducted a 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction for which it received bids worth ₹1.7 trillion against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion. The central bank accepted ₹1 trillion at a cut-off rate of 5.47 per cent.
 
The bidding was significantly higher compared to the previous auction held last week, where the RBI had received bids worth ₹84,975 crore against a notified amount of ₹1 trillion.
 
“The bids were lower at the previous auction because it was quarter-end, and at this auction, the liquidity situation is much different. The surplus liquidity is expected to remain above ₹4 trillion for the near term,” said V. R. C. Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank.
 
VRRR auctions are aimed at sucking out excess liquidity from the banking system and aligning overnight rates with the repo rate. The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate near the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent and below the repo rate of 5.50 per cent. 
 
Dealers said it remains to be seen if the central bank conducts daily VRRR auctions and also increases the notified amount if it wants to align the weighted average call rate (WACR)—the operating target of the monetary policy—with the policy repo rate, which is at 5.5 per cent.
 
On Friday, the weighted average call rate rose to 5.29 per cent from 5.26 per cent the previous day, while the weighted average overnight TREPS rate rose to 5.18 per cent, from 5.12 per cent.
 
The recent improvement in banking system liquidity can largely be attributed to higher government spending and lower-than-expected GST collections, which have eased the usual liquidity pressures. As a result, the liquidity drain was not as sharp as anticipated, experts said, adding that with RBI already having reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), its room for deploying other measures for liquidity withdrawal apart from VRRR is limited.
 
Further, they said RBI is expected to stick to shorter-tenure VRRR operations to avoid any overlap with GST outflows. VRRRs of less than 14 days are fine-tuning operations for liquidity management, as opposed to longer-tenure auctions, which impact durable liquidity. Since the central bank is keen to improve transmission of the 100 bps repo rate cut so far in this rate easing cycle, it is unlikely to suck out durable liquidity.

Topics :banking liquidityRBIrepo rate

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

