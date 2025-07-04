HDFC Bank deposit growth beats industry, mops up ₹49,300 crore in Q1

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has reported 16.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in deposits to ₹27.64 trillion in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), outpacing the deposit growth of the industry by 500–600 basis points (bps). On a sequential basis, the bank’s deposit base grew 1.8 per cent.

According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, credit growth in the system inched up to 9.6 per cent YoY in the fortnight ended 13 June. During the same period, deposit growth stood at 10.4 per cent YoY, continuing to outpace credit growth.

In Q1FY26, the bank mopped up ₹49,300 crore of deposits. In FY25, the bank had mobilised ₹3.35 trillion in deposits, including ₹1.5 trillion in Q4FY25; ₹63,500 crore in Q3FY25; and ₹1.2 trillion in Q2FY25.

In Q1, the bank’s period-end current account savings account (CASA) deposits stood at approximately ₹9.37 trillion, up 8.5 per cent YoY but down 0.8 per cent sequentially. Meanwhile, period-end time deposits stood at ₹18.27 trillion, up 20.6 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent sequentially. Although deposit growth outpaced industry growth, the loan growth of the bank came in below the industry growth. In Q1FY26, HDFC Bank’s gross advances (period-end) grew 6.7 per cent YoY and 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹26.53 trillion. “Loan growth at 7 per cent YoY remains weak and lags behind the system loan growth of 9–10 per cent,” said Macquarie Research in a report.

With deposits growing faster than credit, the credit–deposit (CD) ratio of the bank has moderated to 95.1 per cent as of 30 June, compared to 96.5 per cent as of 30 March. “We believe the bank is on track to achieve an LDR of 92 per cent by the end of year, assuming 10 per cent loan growth and 15 per cent deposit growth,” the report added. The bank has previously guided that in FY26 it will grow its loan book in tandem with industry growth, and in FY27 it will aim to grow the loan book faster than industry growth. In FY25, the bank had grown its loan book slower than industry growth to bring down its elevated CD ratio.

The bank's CD ratio had jumped from 86–87 per cent earlier to 110 per cent following the amalgamation of erstwhile parent HDFC Ltd, effective July 2023. Q1 Update of Banks IDBI Bank on Friday reported 9 per cent YoY growth in net advances in Q1FY26 at ₹2.12 trillion, while its deposits during this period went up by 7 per cent YoY to ₹2.97 trillion. Bank of India (BoI) reported domestic advances rose 11.2 per cent YoY to ₹5.65 trillion in Q1FY26, while its deposits were up 9.6 per cent YoY to ₹7.10 trillion.