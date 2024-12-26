Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India third-best performing major market in 2024, domestic mcap soars 18.4%

India third-best performing major market in 2024, domestic mcap soars 18.4%

India will finish the year with the fifth biggest global market

market capitalisation, growing economy, US equity, India, South Korea, China, developing market, canadian market, bond yield,
(Representative Image)
Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic market capitalisation has soared 18.4 per cent to $5.18 trillion in 2024, adding $806 billion. This growth ranked third globally among the top 15 major markets, both in percentage and absolute terms. India will finish the year with the fifth biggest global market.
 
The world’s largest market, the US, leads the performance charts with a staggering 25.6 per cent, or $12.9 trillion increase in market cap to $63.3 trillion. Interestingly, the world market cap rose by $13.8 trillion, or 12.4 per cent, to $125 trillion during the current calendar year, with the US market alone accounting for 93.6 per cent of the gain.
 
Most of the market value in the US has been driven by big tech firms, which includes Apple, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla. Taiwan’s mcap rose by 21.2 per cent, second most among major world markets. Thanks to the sharp rebound off lows Hong Kong and China are set to end the year with mcap gains of 17.8 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, among the major markets South Korea and France have seen market cap erosion of over $340 billion each this year with political instability weighing on their performance.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO subscribed 174.93 times

Nifty closes near 23,750 mark; Sensex end above 78,400 mark

Barometers end flat, Nifty settles at 23,750.20; VIX jumps 6.5%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.46%

Nifty December futures trade at discount

Topics :Year ender 2024market capitalisationIndia’s market capSensex firms market capitalisationUnited StatesIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story