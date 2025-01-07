Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / More than 4 out of 10 users earn dividends, says Cred Money report

More than 4 out of 10 users earn dividends, says Cred Money report

At a median level, users earn dividends about ten times annually. Banking activity includes 116 P2P banking transactions against 318 outgoing payments, Cred Money data shows

Dividend
Photo: Shutterstock
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 6:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
More than four out of 10 users earn dividends on average with median customers handling over 434 peer-to-peer (P2P) banking transactions annually, reflecting a preference for digital financial management tools, data from fintech platform Cred Money shows. 
 
At a median level, users earn dividends about 10 times annually. Banking activity includes 116 P2P banking transactions against 318 outgoing payments, Cred Money data shows. 
 
Cred Money was launched in July last year. The platform enables users to have a unified view of all their bank account balances, reminders for recurring payments beyond credit card transactions, and a tool to analyse spends. On the platform, about 71 per cent users are active investors who invest a median of 28 times every year. A median user handles about 27 bills annually. Users have around 33 shopping debits, 16 health and wellness debits, 38 food and drink debits, and 25 transportation debits a year from their bank accounts, the report added. 
 
The platform’s personal finance management product aggregated and anonymised data based on transactions of over one million users. 
 
It is based on the Account Aggregator (AA) framework. 
 
“This high velocity of transactions from bank accounts is accelerated by the adoption of digital payment systems like UPI. Affluent Indians are also among the strongest adopters of multiple payment methods, as indicated by the high volume and value of UPI transactions made by credit card users,” the company said in a release. 

Also Read

Premium

Insurers to double down on technology, rural expansion for growth in 2025

RBI likely fine-tuned forex market intervention by slowing dollar sales

RBI lifts curbs on Mumbai-based Sangli Sahakari Bank after 2.5 years

Premium

2024, a rear view: Mint Road balances continuity and change in governance

NBFCs top growth rate in micro-finance at 27.6% Y-o-Y by Sept-end FY25

 
The rise in frequency of transactions is also reflected in a surge in transactions on India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI). 
 
UPI payments saw an 8 per cent month-on-month increase in volume to 16.73 billion in December, the highest volume for the digital system since it became operational in April 2016. The value also increased by 8 per cent to Rs 23.25 trillion, up from Rs 21.55 trillion in November, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee falls to new low of 85.83 as dollar hovers near two-year high

FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects

Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley

FIU-IND, Irdai sign MoU for enhanced anti-money laundering efforts

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at new record low of 85.83 against dollar

Topics :finance sectordividend

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 6:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story