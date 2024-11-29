Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / Banks' credit to industry grows by 8% in Oct against 4.8% last yr: RBI data

Banks' credit to industry grows by 8% in Oct against 4.8% last yr: RBI data

Among major industries, credit to 'chemicals and chemical products', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels', and 'all engineering' recorded a higher growth in October 2024

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Growth of credit to 'commercial real estate' accelerated in October 2024. | Representational
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Banks' credit to industry grew by 8 per cent in October 2024 compared to 4.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

The Reserve Bank data also showed that credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 15.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in October 2024, compared to 17.4 per cent seen in the same month of last year.

Among major industries, credit to 'chemicals and chemical products', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels', and 'all engineering' recorded a higher growth in October 2024 as compared to their respective growth rates a year ago.

Personal loans growth decelerated to 15.8 per cent (y-o-y) in October as compared to 18 per cent recorded a year ago, largely due to decline in growth in 'other personal loans', 'vehicle loans' and 'credit card outstanding'.

However, 'housing' -- the largest constituent of personal loans segment -- recorded an accelerated growth on year.

RBI further said credit growth to services sector was at 14.1 per cent in October 2024 (20.4 per cent a year ago), primarily due to lower growth in credit to 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) and trade segment.

More From This Section

Premium

SBI's business may hit Rs 100 trillion in FY26, says Chairman CS Setty

Bank-backed private life insurers' scrips tumble on banca limit reports

Cooperative banks expected to be digitised by March 2025: Nabard chairman

FinMin issues advisory to banks to promote transparency in transfer policy

PSBs to launch new products in 3-4 months to ramp up credit growth

However, growth of credit to 'commercial real estate' accelerated in October 2024.

Non-food bank credit in October 2024 grew at 12.8 per cent, as compared to 15.5 per cent a year ago, RBI said.

Data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for October 2024 was collected from 41 select commercial banks, accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all scheduled commercial banks.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fiscal deficit at 46.5% of full-year target at Oct-end, shows govt data

RBI devolves 70% new green bonds at 6.78%-6.84%, cutoff below 10-year note

Deposit growth slightly outpaces credit growth at 11.21%: RBI data

Rupee depreciates to a new intraday low of 84.52 against US dollar

Rupee declines on FPI outflows, avoids record low on RBI intervention

Topics :RBIBank creditbank credit growthNBFCs

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story