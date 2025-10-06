Home / Finance / News / NBFCs, capital markets lead consents in account aggregator system

NBFCs, capital markets lead consents in account aggregator system

NBFCs, RIAs, and stockbrokers dominate India's expanding account aggregator ecosystem, serving over 24 million users in FY25

NBFC
premium
The AA ecosystem facilitated financial services for 24.4 million users in FY25.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), registered investment advisers (RIAs), and stockbrokers were the top categories of completed consents on the account aggregator (AA) framework in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), according to data from industry alliance Sahamati.
 
NBFCs, with 276 financial information users (FIUs), accounted for 60.08 per cent of the total consents. Participants in the capital markets segment, which includes RIAs and stockbrokers, together had a 35 per cent share of total consents. There are 39 RIAs and 93 stockbrokers that are FIUs.
 
FIUs are entities that use customers’ data to provide financial products and services. Financial information providers (FIPs) are entities that hold users’ financial data. Account aggregators (AAs) are entities registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that deliver data from FIPs to FIUs.
 
The AA ecosystem facilitated financial services for 24.4 million users in FY25.
 
Within the ecosystem, around Rs 1.07 trillion was disbursed across 12.2 million loans, 4.73 million futures and options (F&O) accounts were verified, 28,472 life insurance policies were issued, and 7.69 million personal finance management (PFM) customers were served during the year.
 
According to Sahamati data, 115.8 million consent-based data transactions enabled around 47.7 crore users to access financial products and services.
 
Overall, the ecosystem comprises 179 FIPs, 748 FIUs, and 16 AAs.
 
Top categories with completed consents in FY25
    
     
FIU Categories % share
Number of FIUs
Non-banking financial companies 60.08 276 Registered Investment Advisors 23.08 69 Stock brokers 11.92 93 Private Banks 2.05 14 Housing Finance Companies 0.73 52       FIU: Financial Information User     Source: Sahamati      

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Six states evince interest to join UPS, says PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

India launches UPI payment system in Qatar's Lulu Group stores

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of STT

Adani Green gets $250 million in first offshore loan since investigation

Hero Future Energies secures ₹1,908 cr funding from SBI, Canara Bank

Topics :Finance NewsNon-Banking Finance CompaniesPublic sector NBFCs

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story