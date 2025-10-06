Home / Finance / News / Six states evince interest to join UPS, says PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

Six states evince interest to join UPS, says PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

Recently the central government extended the deadline for eligible employees, past retirees, and legally wedded spouses of deceased retirees to exercise their option to join the UPS till 30 November

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann
premium
PFRDA Chairman S Ramann
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) adoption rate has risen to over 4.35 per cent, with more than 1,00,000 people out of 2.3 million eligible individuals opting for it, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman S Ramann said in an exclusive interview with Business Standard on Monday. He also said that six states had approached the PFRDA for help in adoption of the scheme. 
“More than 1,00,000  people have opted so far out of 2.3 million eligible for the UPS. Many are from the paramilitary and railways, where employees often don’t have the time to attend outreach programmes. It’s only a matter of time before adoption rises. We have already extended the deadline as people generally requested for more time,” said Ramann. 
Recently, the central government extended the deadline for eligible employees, past retirees, and legally wedded spouses of deceased retirees to exercise their option to join the UPS till November 30, 2025. 
“Among the states, six have approached us to adopt the UPS. These states are UP, Odisha, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Chhattisgarh. All of them are very clear about their intention to implement the UPS. Our team has already visited UP," said Ramann. He further said that the UPS is a very well-designed product — essentially an upgraded version of the National Pension System (NPS) — offering an inflation shield along with all the benefits of NPS. “Everyone will eventually come to appreciate the UPS. The scheme even allows you to go back to the NPS if the market performs well, giving you the best of both worlds. The option to switch back will also help improve adoption,” Ramann added. 
“The real challenge for us now is to create something similar for the private sector. Our focus will be on designing a comparable product — perhaps under a different name — for non-government employees as well,” he said. The UPS, implemented from April 1, 2025, initially gave a three-month window till June 30 for eligible persons to exercise their choice. This was later extended to September 30. With the fresh extension, eligible individuals now have two more months to opt in. “Recent positive changes in the scheme — including the switch option, additional benefits in cases of resignation and compulsory retirement, as well as tax exemptions — have prompted renewed interest among employees and retirees,” he added. 
Earlier, the finance ministry had informed that as of July 20, 2025, a total of 31,555 employees had opted for the scheme. In a separate reply in the Lok Sabha in July 2025, the finance ministry informed that as per the eligibility criteria, there are 25,756 retired central government subscribers eligible to receive additional benefits under the UPS. 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further stated that as on July 20, 7,253 claims had been received, out of which 4,978 had been processed for payment of benefits under the UPS. 
The UPS guarantees employees 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement as pension, provided they have completed a minimum qualifying service of 25 years. This is in contrast to the market-linked returns under the NPS.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India launches UPI payment system in Qatar's Lulu Group stores

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of STT

Adani Green gets $250 million in first offshore loan since investigation

Hero Future Energies secures ₹1,908 cr funding from SBI, Canara Bank

Premium

Unclear guidelines hold back growth of credit line on UPI since launch

Topics :pension schemePFRDAUPS

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story