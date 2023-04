NHB may issue 3-year bonds in April, Reliance plans 2-month CP, and others

In March, NHB raised Rs 1,900 crore through bonds maturing in three years and 10 days at a coupon of 7.77%, and this issue had a put and call option at the end of one year

NHB may issue 3-year bonds in April, Reliance plans 2-month CP, and others