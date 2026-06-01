Now, over a third of term deposits ₹5 crore+ accounts: RBI data

“Banks have also been offering attractive rates on deposits above ₹5 crore, with certificate of deposit rates currently around 7.5-7.75 per cent, making them competitive versus debt mutual funds or gilt funds. That said, banks are generally more comfortable with granular retail deposits than with large-ticket deposits,” the banker added.

“This trend represents significant reliance on corporate or bulk deposits. Companies may have placed large sums in bank fixed deposits (FDs) as part of their cash management strategies along with parking it in liquid mutual funds. The interest rates in corporate certificates were high during March. In addition, companies might have also parked some of their funds in this segment due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Apart from that, some banks offer higher interest rates for deposits worth ₹1 crore and above amid challenges in retail deposits mobilization, due to which their cost of funds goes up,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, CareEdge Ratings.