NPCI says teething issues persist in same-day cheque clearing system

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday that teething issues continue to persist in the same-day cheque clearing process, which came into effect on October 4.

RBI introduces T+0 continuous clearing for faster settlement

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directions, the cheque clearing system has transitioned from batch processing (T+1) to a continuous clearing system (T+0) to enable faster cheque clearance. The change was implemented on October 4, 2025.

“While most issues have been resolved, some teething issues continue to be observed in the systems and processes at the central system as well as at some banks,” NPCI said in a statement.