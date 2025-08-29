NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

The total outstanding NRI deposits reached $168.32 billion at the end of June 2025, up from $155.78 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits were at $166.72 billion in May 2025.

NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

As much as $774 million flowed into FCNR (bank) accounts in April-June 2025, down from $1.68 billion in April-June 2024. Outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.58 billion at the end of June 2025.

The flow of money from overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated by 10.21 per cent to $3.61 billion between April-June 2025 (Q1FY26) from $4.02 billion that they put in a year ago, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.