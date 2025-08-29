RBI imposes penalty of ₹44.70 lakh on Bandhan Bank over regulatory lapses

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 44.7 lakh on Bandhan Bank for deficiencies in certain statutory and regulatory compliance.

In a statement on Friday, the RBI said that a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024.

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said RBI directions.