Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves drop $4.38 billion to $690.72 billion, shows RBI data

Forex reserves drop $4.38 billion to $690.72 billion, shows RBI data

The overall reserves had jumped $1.488 billion to $695.106 billion in the previous reporting week

foreign inflows
India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $23 million at $4.731 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped $4.386 billion to $690.72 billion for the week ended August 22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The overall reserves had jumped $1.488 billion to $695.106 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended August 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $3.652 billion to $582.251 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves decreased $665 million to $85.003 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $46 million to $18.736 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $23 million at $4.731 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in YES Bank after RBI nod

Premium

AHPI to take call on ending freeze on Bajaj Allianz cashless services

Govt to meet banks, fintechs on Aug 29 to discuss Online Gaming Act rollout

Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P

Topics :Forex RBI

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story