Prebudget meetings for FY27 to start on October 9, Finance Ministry says

The Finance Ministry issued the Budget circular for FY27 announcing prebudget meetings from October 9 to mid-November to review expenditure needs and receipts of ministries

These figures, the Finance Ministry added, would be reflected in the Union Budget Information System (UBIS) by end-December 2025 or early January 2026. |Photo: Shutterstock
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Finance Ministry on Friday released the Budget circular for FY27, announcing that prebudget meetings would commence on October 9 and continue until around mid-November.
 
The meetings will review fund requirements for all categories of expenditure along with receipts of ministries and departments, non-tax revenues, including user charges, and receipts of departmentally run commercial undertakings, which are netted against gross expenditure.
 
Laying out the guidelines for ministries to share their budget projections for the next financial year, the Department of Economic Affairs has sought details of autonomous bodies and implementing agencies for which a dedicated corpus fund has been created, along with reasons for continuing them.
 
“Final expenditure ceilings will be decided by the Ministry of Finance taking into account the expenditure priorities and receipt projections of the government,” the circular said.
 
These figures, the Finance Ministry added, would be reflected in the Union Budget Information System (UBIS) by end-December 2025 or early January 2026.
 
The ministry has asked departments to furnish notes explaining major variations between Budget Estimates (BE) of 2025-26 and Revised Estimates (RE) 2025-26, and also between RE 2025-26 and BE 2026-27 in all cases where variations under items listed in the Statement of Budget Estimates (SBE) exceed 10 per cent.
 
“The explanation should be meaningful and specific. Vague statements such as ‘due to less requirement of the project’ or ‘more requirement of the project’ may be avoided,” the circular said.
 

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinistryPre budget session meet

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

