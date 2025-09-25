Home / Finance / News / Outward remittances under LRS fell 11% to $2.45 billion in July: RBI

Outward remittances under LRS fell 11% to $2.45 billion in July: RBI

According to the latest RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS was down from $2.75 billion recorded in July 2024

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
According to the latest RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS was down from $2.75 billion recorded last July. | File Image
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Outward remittances under Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) dropped 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $2.45 billion in July due to lesser spending on international travel, overseas education,etc. 
According to the latest RBI data, the amount remitted under LRS was down from $2.75 billion recorded last July.
 
The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004 permitting all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both free of charge. In the starting phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000 which was gradually revised.  The outflows for international travel — which is the largest segment — declined 13.04 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.44 billion. While, the outflows for overseas education was down by 15.77 per cent Y-o-Y in the month to $229.25 million as compared to $272.16 million.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GSTAT launch: One forum for state, Centre GST appeals, says FM Sitharaman

'New to credit' loan share dips to 16% in Q1 as lenders turn cautious

Premium

Most states bunch up expenditure in March, CAG warns of fiscal risks

RBI expected to keep key interest rate at 5.50% through 2025, finds poll

Lenders tilt towards collateral-backed lending: TransUnion report

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaOutward RemittancesRBI

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story