Home / Finance / News / Outward remittances under LRS fell to its lowest in November in FY26

Outward remittances under LRS fell to its lowest in November in FY26

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS fell to the lowest level of FY26 in November, as overseas travel and education spending by Indians moderated

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note
premium
According to the latest data released by RBI, remittances moderated by 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y in the April-November period (FY26) to $19.10 billion from $19.97 billion last year
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dropped to its lowest level in the month of November during the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
It slipped 0.47 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the month to $1.94 billion from $1.95 billion in the year ago period due to moderation in overseas travel and education related remittances.  
 
According to the latest data released by RBI, remittances moderated by 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y in the April-November period (FY26) to $19.10 billion from $19.97 billion last year.
 
According to the RBI Bulletin, for November, the international travel which accounted for over 60 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme slipped by 1.11 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.10 billion as compared to $1.11 billion in November 2024.
 
While, the remittances for overseas education dropped to 29.85 per cent Y-o-Y to $120.94 million.
 
According to experts, the remittances are usually stronger in September and October driven by education-related payments and November acts as a short break after this peak. Later, in December due to the holiday season, international travel and related remittances gather pace.
 
According to Pavan Kavad, managing director, Prithvi Exchange, “Global uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions earlier
 
in the year and slowdown in education across key markets like the US, the UK, and Canada has affected remittances. While, investments abroad have nearly doubled from the same time last year as investors are looking to hedge their positions and exploring global markets for better opportunity.”
 
According to the LRS scheme introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with the prevailing macro and micro economic conditions.
 
In the month, the remittances for the purchase of immovable property surged nearly 98.51 per cent to $46.71 million from $23.5 million in the year ago period.
 
At the same time, the investments in the equity and debt market saw a 102.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise to $174.04 million from $85.79 million. The remittances for deposits slipped to $3.51 per cent million from $38.8 million in the year ago period.
 
According to the RBI data, during the month under review, outward remittance by Indians under maintenance of close relatives also dropped by 10.31 per cent to $248.25 million from $276.78 million whereas for gifts moderated to $194.33 million from $216.5 million.
 
Remittances for medical treatment dropped to $4.7 million during the time period under consideration.
 
In the April-November period of FY26, the drop in remittances has been mainly attributed to 5.94 per cent Y-o-Y drop in foreign travel related remittances and 22.48 per cent Y-o-Y fall in education abroad. However, the growth in overseas investment has helped to buck the trend.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee slumps to new low of 91.75 per dollar amid global risk aversion

Cabinet clears Rs 5,000 cr equity infusion for SIDBI to boost MSME credit

Centre to hold national review of RRBs' financials, PSL on January 30

Rupee avoids new low as RBI steps in to control excess volatility

RBI needs to ramp up bond purchases as rate cuts fail to cool yields

Topics :Outward RemittancesLRSLRS outward remittanceRBI

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story