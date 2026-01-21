Outward remittances under LRS fell to its lowest in November in FY26
Outward remittances under RBI's LRS fell to the lowest level of FY26 in November, as overseas travel and education spending by Indians moderatedAathira Varier Mumbai
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:45 PM IST