Parliamentary panel flags weak private investment, FPI outflows

Voicing concern over India's sluggish private investment and the flight of foreign capital, the parliamentary standing committee on finance decided at its meeting on Thursday to prepare a report that would diagnose the problems ailing the Indian economy and present a prescription to the government with solutions when it meets again in three weeks' time. The committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Bhartruhari Mahtab, met here on Thursday morning and listened to presentations on the "general economic situation in the country" by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur. Members of the Mahtab-led committee sought responses from government officials on the impact of the West Asia conflict on India's economic situation, inflationary pressures, and China's recent "stringent" rules to protect its industries.

"Despite the serious headwinds for the Indian economy, there are some good indicators, such as household savings, which have increased compared to last year," Mahtab said after the meeting. Committee members said the challenge the government faces is that while public capital expenditure remains healthy, private investment has not picked up. "It is a challenge that we have to address," Mahtab said, adding that the committee had decided to meet again towards the third week of this month and would prepare a report diagnosing the problem and prescribing solutions that "the government should" take. He said another "major concern" was the flight of foreign investment.

The Chief Economic Adviser explained that foreign investment is cyclical in nature and had remained healthy in the preceding three-year period, but there is now a dip. Committee members also flagged the falling value of the rupee. The discussion noted that investors are investing more in the US. Interest rates have increased in some developed economies since 2022, with Japan offering 2-3 per cent interest on certain bonds, whereas earlier such investments were attracted to emerging economies. Mahtab and other members recognised that the government has taken steps to control price rise. They pointed out that policy changes are required to attract companies exiting China to invest in India and to provide them support.