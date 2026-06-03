Home / Finance / News / Mastercard expands value-added services push amid UPI dominance

Mastercard expands value-added services push amid UPI dominance

The payments major is expanding into cybersecurity, analytics, AI and loyalty services as it seeks new growth avenues beyond its traditional payments network business

Mastercard
premium
Mastercard | Photo: Britannica
Aathira VarierAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Mastercard is expanding its value-added services business in India beyond its traditional payments network offering, as digital payment methods such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continue to dominate the payments landscape.
 
These services include cybersecurity, analytics, consulting, artificial intelligence (AI) and loyalty solutions, among others. The company is also focusing on expanding low-cost payment acceptance devices such as soundboxes.
 
“Our focus on services for the last many years was not as deep as it was in other markets. So we are changing that,” Gautam Aggarwal, division president, South Asia, Mastercard, told Business Standard.
 
Globally, nearly 41 per cent of the company’s revenue comes from its non-core businesses, he said.
 
In India, Mastercard will follow a three-pronged strategy focused on consumer payments, commercial payments and services.
 
“If I am going to be a payments network in India, which is what UPI, RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, Amex — all of us do — as another money-moving system, then I will not be able to compete because I will have to be the lowest-cost player. Instead, I have to create a value-add,” Aggarwal explained.
 
His comments come at a time when UPI accounts for more than 85 per cent of the retail digital payments market. However, the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions continues to remain nil.
 
When asked whether a potential Mastercard-UPI linkage was being explored to expand payment acceptance, Aggarwal declined to comment but said the company would like to participate in the ecosystem.
 
He said the dominance of UPI and the growing traction of RuPay had not eroded Mastercard’s market share, but had instead expanded the overall payments market.
 
“It is a policy matter. It is as much RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), as the Government of India. We would like to participate in that ecosystem as much as we can. But it is something that we will let the policymakers decide what is right for the ecosystem,” Aggarwal said.
 
Currently, users can link their RuPay credit cards to UPI and make payments at both online and offline merchant outlets that accept UPI-based credit card transactions.
 
Aggarwal said Mastercard’s India business has broadly matched its global growth trajectory of around 20-25 per cent annually over the past several years.
 
“We've been growing 20-25 per cent year-on-year for the last many years. In India, specifically, for a year and a half, we had a bit of an embargo-related issue. If you take those two years out, we have been growing year-on-year in that very healthy range. We don’t want to compare it to UPI because there’s a base they serve which is very big. We will not get to those numbers,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NBFC body urges RBI to ease recovery agent norms for small loans

RBI rejects Treasury bills bids at weekly auction amid tepid demand

RBI June MPC decision: When and where to watch Guv Malhotra's address

Rupee falls 28 paise to 95.64 against US dollar during early trade

Premium

Digital NBFCs' share of personal loans grows both in value and volume terms

Topics :MastercardUPIDigital Payments

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story