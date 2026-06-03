Mastercard expands value-added services push amid UPI dominance

In India, Mastercard will follow a three-pronged strategy focused on consumer payments, commercial payments and services.
“If I am going to be a payments network in India, which is what UPI, RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, Amex — all of us do — as another money-moving system, then I will not be able to compete because I will have to be the lowest-cost player. Instead, I have to create a value-add,” Aggarwal explained.
His comments come at a time when UPI accounts for more than 85 per cent of the retail digital payments market. However, the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions continues to remain nil.