Mastercard expands value-added services push amid UPI dominance

“We've been growing 20-25 per cent year-on-year for the last many years. In India, specifically, for a year and a half, we had a bit of an embargo-related issue. If you take those two years out, we have been growing year-on-year in that very healthy range. We don’t want to compare it to UPI because there’s a base they serve which is very big. We will not get to those numbers,” he said.